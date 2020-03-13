Four held for beating man to death over rift on ice cream

A+ A-

New Delhi: Four persons were held for allegedly beating a man to death following a rift while the latter was buying an ice cream here in Rohini on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased youth has been identified as Amit Sharma (35).

According to police, Sharma along with his brother-in-law and a friend went out after dinner. They halted to buy ice cream at Rohini Sector-6 where they had an argument with four bike riders who were already present there. Following the rift, Sharma left the place but the four accused followed him.

At Sector-3 in Rohini, the four attacked Sharma and his brother-in-law with sticks. While Sharma received major injuries, his brother-in-law sustained minor ones.

Soon after receiving the information, police reached the spot and shifted Sharma to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

On the complaint of the victim’s brother-in-law, police arrested the four accused identified as Karan, Lakshya, Dheeraj and Chhotu.

During the inquiry, it was revealed that Lakshya has done MBBS. The four accused involved in the incident were arrested in a few hours.

Police have seized sticks and two bikes from the possession of the accused.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.