Four Indians take home Rs 22L each in UAE’s Big Ticket draw

Abu Dhabi: Four Indian expatriates won the grand prize of Dirhams 100,000 Dirhams (Rs 22,27,045) each in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi weekly draws held on Monday, April 13, 2023.

The winners of the draw Mohammed Mufeer, Hassan Kutty Berka Amu Aghil Pady, Arun Panicker and Rajeev Raveendran— bagged the prize after matching five of the six winning numbers.

Mohammed Mufeer, the first weekly draw winner, works as a driver in Qatar. He shared the money with ten of his friends and colleagues.

Mufeer hadn’t expected to win and has yet to decide how he will spend his portion of the cash prize.

Hassan Kutty Berka Amu Aghil Pady, the second weekly draw winner, works as a shopkeeper at a grocery store. He has been a resident of Abu Dhabi for the past 15 years.

Arun Panicker, third weekly draw winner. He plans to spend his portion of the cash prize, on a holiday with his family and invest the rest into potential business opportunities.

Rajeev Raveendran, the fourth weekly draw winner. Has been a resident of Ireland for the past year and currently works as a security guard.

Big ticket participants who purchase draw tickets during the month of April are automatically entered into one of the weekly electronic draws, which will see four winners walk away with Dirhams 100,000.

Anyone who buys tickets during the promotional dates will also stand a chance to win the 15 million Dirhams grand prize on May 3.

Big Ticket fans have until April 30 to make their purchases online at the official website or by visiting the store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain International Airport.