Four injured as terrace collapses in south Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 7 : Four men were injured, one of them critically, after part of a terrace collapsed in south Delhi’s Sarita Vihar on Thursday, police said.

The incident was reported in the afternoon from Sarita Vihar’s G Block.

When the police team reached the spot, it was found that some welding work was going on at the third floor terrace of a building and its outer part had then collapsed. Three persons — Harish Rotella (owner), Khalil and Shivam — were injured and shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

It was then found that one person identified as Dharmbir, a resident of Madanpur Khadar, was stuck under the debris and police, fire brigade and NDRF personnel managed to extricate him, and take him to the AIIMS Trauma Centre too, a senior police officer said.

