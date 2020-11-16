Four Iranian companies start human trials for Covid-19 vaccine

News Desk 1Published: 17th November 2020 1:04 am IST
Tehran, Nov 17 : Iran’s Health Minister Saeed Namaki said on Monday that four Iranian companies have started human trials of Covid-19 vaccine, media reported.

The Iranian companies are among the global institutions which are currently in the advanced stages of vaccine production, Namaki was quoted as saying.

Namaki also said that amid the new global surge of the epidemic, Iran tries to control the disease by carrying out more than 1,00,000 laboratory tests per day, the Xinhua news agency reported.

