Four Jaish terrorists killed in encounter in J-K

NehaUpdated: 19th November 2020 12:24 pm IST
Srinagar: Security personnel stand guard during the encounter with militants, at Mouchwa on the outskirts of Srinagar, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020. Two militants were killed in the gunfight. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI28-10-2020_000060B)

Jammu:  Four suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists were killed in an encounter with security forces on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early on Thursday, officials said.

The slain terrorists were carrying a huge cache of arms, ammunition and had come to execute a big plan: IGP, Jammu, Mukesh Singh said.

The encounter started after a vehicle, in which the terrorists were travelling, was intercepted by security forces personnel near the Ban toll plaza of Nagrota on the highway.

Source: PTI

