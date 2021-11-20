Four killed as building collapses due to heavy rains in Andhra’s Anantapur

Published: 20th November 2021 1:19 pm IST
Anantapur: Three children and a woman lost their lives after a three-story building collapsed due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh’s Anantapur.

According to the police, more than four people are still trapped inside the building rubble.

“The building collapsed at around 3 am in the Kadiri town of Anantapur district. The three-storey old building was constructing another two floors by sharing the wall with an adjacent building,” Circle Inspector Satyababu said.

Rescue operation is underway. More information on the matter is awaited.

