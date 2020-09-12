Four killed in road accident in Ambala

Published: 12th September 2020
Ambala: Four people, including two women and a two-year-old girl, were killed when a bus hit a three-wheeler in which they were travelling on Saturday morning, police said.

Three others, who sustained injuries in the road accident, were admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

The accident took place when the three-wheeler was near Ambala city.

The deceased were identified as Sabri Begum (23), Insa (2), Nasreena (24) and Avtar Singh (45), all residents of Kharar in Mohali, said police.

Source: PTI
