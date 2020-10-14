Four killed in road mishap in Philippines

Manila, Oct 14 : An ambulance collided with a ten-wheeler delivery truck in Quezon province, south of Manila, on Wednesday, killing four people and injuring three.

According to police, the crash took place at around 9:30 a.m. (local time) along a highway in Tagkawayan town, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police said the ambulance, with seven passengers, was headed north when it collided with a truck travelling in the opposite direction.

Four of the seven passengers of the ambulance, including the driver, died at the scene, police added.

Police said three other passengers of the ambulance were injured in the crash.

Initial investigation showed the truck swerved to the other side of the road and slammed into the ambulance.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.