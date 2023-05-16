Four killed in truck-van collision near Hyderabad

According to police, a speeding lorry hit the van from behind. Four persons traveling in the van died on the spot.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th May 2023 1:05 pm IST
Four killed in truck-van collision near Hyderabad
ANI

Hyderabad: Four persons were killed in a road accident at Turkayamjal on the outskirts of Hyderabad in the early hours of Tuesday.

A cement-laden lorry rammed into a DCM van near Turkayamjal bridge in Rangareddy district.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Drunk driving checks by traffic cops between 12-3 am

According to police, a speeding lorry hit the van from behind. Four persons traveling in the van died on the spot.

MS Education Academy

Police shifted the bodies to Osmania General Hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered at Adibatla police station limits.

A police officer said they were conducting further investigation.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 16th May 2023 1:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button