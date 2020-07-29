Four-lane Railway under bridge to be constructed at Sanathnagar

Posted By Mohammed Hussain Last Updated: 29th July 2020 2:38 pm IST
Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure smooth traffic flow and reduce traffic congestion, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has undertaken the construction of a four-lane RUB (Railway Under Bridge) in the industrial area of Sanathnagar. 

Minister for MA&UD K.Taraka Ramarao on Wednesday along with Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister for Animal Husbandry, Fisheries and cinematography laid the foundation stone for a four-lane RUB from the industrial area in Sanathnagar to another industrial area in Balanagar.

Speaking on the occasion of the foundation ceremony, KTR said that this structure is being constructed at a cost of Rs. 68.30 crore and it will helpful for the people living in Balanagar.

