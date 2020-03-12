UP: Four members of family killed in road accident

A+ A-

Etawah: Four members of a family were killed when their car was hit by a truck on the Agra- Lucknow Expressway here, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on Wednesday night near Nagla Pai village under the Chaubia police station area, SSP Akash Tomar said.

Those killed have been identified as Srikant Maitri (51), Kavita Maitri (45), Arijit Vishwas (45) and Ananya Maitri (30), the SSP said, adding that the victims belonged to West Bengal and were going towards Gurgaon.

The car driver was also injured in the accident and has been admitted to a hospital, the SSP added.