Four members of car theft gang held in Ghaziabad

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 11:34 am IST
gang team

Ghaziabad: A gang involved in car theft was busted and four of its members arrested, police said on Wednesday.

While giving the details of the arrested members of the gang, SSP Ghaziabad Kalanidhi Naithani said that of the four arrested accused, two were from Noida and two from Hapur.

“A gang involved in car theft busted and four of its members arrested. Two of them are from Noida and two from Hapur. They used to operate in Noida, Ghaziabad and Delhi,” he said.

“They used to loot people. We have received a complaint on June 8 in Khora Police station in Noida. After which a team was constituted to nav them and we succeed on Wednesday. As a token of appreciation, I am giving Rs 25 to the team which arrested them,” he added.

Police have recovered the car from the arrested members of the gang and they are being sent to jail, SSP said.

Further action will be taken accordingly, he said.

Source: ANI
