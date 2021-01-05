Four men sentenced one year imprisonment for assaulting engineer

Hyderabad: Four persons, who had assaulted an assistant engineer of Japally electricity sub-station in 2017, were sentenced to one-year imprisonment on Monday.

As per the media reports, the victim is identified as G. Shyam Prasad. On October 1, 2017, Manthani Krishna (40), who worked as a helper in the electricity department, was repairing the fuse of a transformer at Japally village when the sub-station operator, Koppula Raju, switched on the main power supply. Krishna died on the spot.

Following his death, Kukkudala Balreddy and 16 others entered the sub-station and beat up the assistant engineer, G. Shyam Prasad, who was on duty when Krishna died.

Sub-inspector of Manchal police station, during the investigation, collected evidence and filed a charge sheet against all 17 accused on December 27, 2017.

During the trial held on Monday, the Ibrahimpatnam judge convicted Kukkudala Balreddy (28), Yata Nagaraju (28), Manthani Mahesh (25), and Dasari Srisailam alias Laddu (24) of Japal village under Manchal Mandal to one-year rigorous imprisonment.

Others were acquitted.