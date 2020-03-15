menu
Four militants killed in encounter in Anantnag

Posted by Qayam Published: March 15, 2020, 12:08 pm IST
Photo: ANI
Srinagar: Security forces on Sunday killed four militants in an encounter in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

The forces cordoned off the area on Sunday morning and launched a search operation after receiving specific information about the presence of militants there.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants fired upon the forces.

Four militants have been killed in the encounter with security forces in Dialgam area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, a police official said.

Further details are awaited, the official said.

Source: PTI
