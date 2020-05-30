Four more deaths, 169 fresh COVID-19 cases in Telangana

Hyderabad: Four more people succumbed to COVID-19 in Telangana pushing the death toll to 71, while 169 fresh virus cases were reported on Friday, taking the infection count in the state to 2,425.

The fresh positive cases include 100 from parts of the state and 69 migrants/deportees, according to a bulletin issued by the state government.

With 69 fresh cases, the number of cases among deportees/migrants/foreign returnees rose to 417.

It said 1,381 people have been discharged so far after recovery, while the number of people under treatment was 973.

According to the bulletin,the Centre has airlifted 458 deportees and they have been quarantined in government quarantine centres in the state.

Till date, 207 deportees have tested positive for the virus and they are receiving treatment, it said.

The fresh 100 cases in the state include 82 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 14 from Ranga Reddy district, neighbouring Hyderabad and two each from Medak and Sangareddy districts.

Observing that there has been surge of new cases in the GHMC area, the bulletin said all non-pharmacological preventive measures have to be implemented strictly.

Source: PTI

