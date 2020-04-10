Four more test positive for COVID-19 in Odisha; cases rise to 48

Bhubaneswar: Four persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of coronavirus patients in the state to 48, officials said on Friday.

The details of the fresh cases were not immediately available.

With COVID-19 cases rising steadily, the Odisha government on Thursday had decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state till April 30 to effectively contain the spread of the deadly disease.

Source: PTI

