Four more tests positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, total count 54

Bhubaneswar: Four more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, taking the total number of such cases in the state to 54, a health department official said.

The department, however, was yet to share more information about the new patients, who were found to have contracted the disease late on Saturday.

Of the 54 cases in the state, one has succumbed to the disease and 12 have recovered.

Shalini Pandit, the director of state National Health Mission, had said on Saturday that about 80 per cent of the total number of patients in the state were asymptomatic.

Source: PTI

