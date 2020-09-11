Four of a family found dead in a lodge in AP

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 11th September 2020 3:03 pm IST
Visakhapatnam: In a suicide pact, four members of a family, including two children, were found dead in a private lodge at Dwaraka Nagar area here on Wednesday night.


The deceased have been identified as B Appalaraju (32), his wife B Manasa (27) and their children B Satwik (6) and B Keerthi (5), police said here on Thursday.


The police are suspecting that Appalaraju, native of Pendurthi area in the city, smothered his wife and children to death before committing suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in the lodge room, comes under Dwaraka police station limits.

