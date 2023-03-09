Four Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank raids

Three Palestinians were killed by the occupation army, at dawn Thursday, during the raid in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian Ministry of Health stated that, “The Israeli army executed 3 Palestinians in a vehicle near the town of Jaba, Jenin Governorate, in the northern West Bank.”

The martyrs were— 22-year-old Ahmed Mohammad Fashafsha, 26-year-old Sufyan Fakhoury, and 25-year-old Nayef Ahmed Al-Tabash Malaysha.

#شاهد قوة خاصة تتبع لجيش الاحتلال أطلقت النار بشكل مباشر على سيارة في جبع جنوب #جنين pic.twitter.com/CJUGNqv0Dk — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) March 9, 2023

#شاهد جيش الاحتلال نفذ عملية إعدام لثلاثة من الفلسطينيين داخل مركبتهم في بلدة جبع جنوب #جنين pic.twitter.com/ls52DlAwI7 — Newpress | نيو برس (@NewpressPs) March 9, 2023

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority said that the youths were armed and that two of them belonged to the Islamic Jihad Movement, and claimed that they got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the Israeli forces, which responded by killing the three.

The Palestinian News Agency quoted eyewitnesses as saying that Israeli special forces infiltrated the town and opened fire on a vehicle containing three young men in the Al-Fwara area of ​​Jaba, killing them.

تغطية صحفية: "المركبة التي تم اغتيال الشبان الثلاثة بداخلها في بلدة جبع بجنين".#فلسطين #جنين pic.twitter.com/ibWkufXI4Y — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 9, 2023

مصادر صحفية: "الشبان الذين ارتقوا داخل المركبة ببلدة جبع، هم: أحمد محمد ذيب فشافشة (22 عامًا)، نايف أحمد يوسف ملايشة (25 عامًا)، سفيان عدنان فاخوري (30 عامًا)".#فلسطين #جنين pic.twitter.com/jlMqBcM9A3 — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 9, 2023

In addition, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced the death of 14-year-old Walid Nassar, from critical injuries sustained in the abdomen, as a result of the occupation army’s bullets in Jenin two days ago.

عاجل| الصحة: ارتقاء الطفل وليد نصار 14 عاما متأثرا بإصابته برصاص الاحتلال في جنين قبل يومين.#فلسطين #جنين pic.twitter.com/ZOiXyOzc9s — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) March 9, 2023

On Tuesday, the Israeli army carried out a military operation in Jenin, killing six Palestinians.

UN envoy ‘deeply disturbed’ by ongoing violence between Israelis and Palestinians

The United Nations envoy for peace in the Middle East urged Israel and the Palestinians on Wednesday to calm escalating violence in the occupied West Bank, a day after the latest Israeli raid killed six people.

“I am deeply disturbed by the continuing violence and appalled by the attacks of Israeli settlers against Palestinians in Huwara near Nablus,” said Tor Wennesland.

UN official adds, “Israel, as the occupying power, must ensure that the civilian population is protected, and perpetrators are held to account,” said the UN official “I condemn settler violence against Palestinians. I condemn Palestinian attacks against Israelis. All civilians must be protected from violence.”

“I am also alarmed by the events that unfolded yesterday during an Israeli operation in Jenin, resulting in armed exchanges between Israeli security forces and armed Palestinians,” he added.

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT



At least six Palestinians were killed after Israeli forces raided a refugee camp in the West Bank city of Jenin https://t.co/gNuvRRbsJG pic.twitter.com/bqy5FutLMr — Reuters (@Reuters) March 8, 2023

Since the beginning of 2023, confrontations have escalated in the West Bank, including Jerusalem, and have resulted in the death of 77 Palestinians and the death of 14 Israelis in separate operations.