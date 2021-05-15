Four persons arrested for pasting posters against PM Modi

New Delhi: Delhi Police has taken four persons into custody for pasting posters that criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Several FIRs were lodged in the districts across the state.

Police suspect the role of AAP councilor Dhirender Kumar behind the persons who were arrested from the Delhi East’s Kalyanpuri.

Earlier, on receiving information of the posters, the Delhi Police had alerted all its district police officers. The accused were apprehended on Thursday.

Delhi Police Additional DCP Sanjay Sehrawat said its police personnel have arrested Dalip Lal (35), Shivam Dubey (27), Rahul Tyagi (24) and Rajeev Kumar (19) from Kalyanpuri area.

The police have registered 10 FIRs in this matter. Around 860 posters and 20 banners have been recovered from the possession of accused persons.

During questioning, they informed police that an AAP councillor had asked them to paste the posters. Police is verifying the claims.

Meanwhile, the AAP councilor denied any wrong doing in his part.