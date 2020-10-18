Four persons narrow escaped fire, another died of electrocution

Hyderabad: Four persons had a narrow escape when their vehicle accidentally caught fire near Malakpet railway bridge in Hyderabad on Saturday.

G. Nagaraju, AI, told ANI, “This is an accidental fire case. The car was burnt out when fire started from the car engine. There were four passengers in the car when this incident took place and none of them were injured as they got out as soon as the it started.”

The car belongs to K. Vinod Kumar and a case has been registered in this regard at Chadarghat police station.

In another incident, a 55-year-old man was electrocuted to death on Saturday in Hyderabad’s Chaderghatarea after he came in contact with an electric pole.

According to P Devender, Assistant Commissioner of Police, the man was inebriated and was electrocuted after he tried to lean on the pole.

“The deceased, D Tammayya was electrocuted after he came in contact with an electric pole. He was drunk and was trying to take support of the pole when this incident took place. He was spotted dead and a message has been sent to the concerned family members about the incident. A case yet to be registered.” said the ACP.

Source: ANI