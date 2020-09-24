Four phones found in the rectum of Rajasthan’s prisoner

By Nihad AmaniUpdated: 24th September 2020 6:55 am IST

Jodhpur: Four phones were found in the stomach of a 32-year-old prisoner in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Central jail. The man was hiding the phones in the rectum.

He was the native of Barmer and was jailed in a case of unnatural offence. The man was identified as Deva Ram.

According to the police, the prisoner ha constant unbearable stomach pain on Friday. After which he was rushed to a hospital, leading to the discovery.

The police said that on Friday morning, Deva Ram, who is lodged in Jodhpur central jail for the last 18-months, started suffering unbearable pain. When asked about the cause, he confessed to have forcefully inserted mobile phones in his rectum. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

READ:  Anurag Kashyap, Deepika Padukone getting dragged for anti-BJP choice?

The confession was proven true when the sonography reports showed the phones and headsets wrapped in plastic polythene inside his rectum.

However, Deva Ram is now stable. Once discharged, the jail officials will quiz him to find out who supplied him mobile phones inside the jail.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

By Nihad AmaniUpdated: 24th September 2020 6:55 am IST
Back to top button