Four phones found in the rectum of Rajasthan’s prisoner

Jodhpur: Four phones were found in the stomach of a 32-year-old prisoner in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Central jail. The man was hiding the phones in the rectum.

He was the native of Barmer and was jailed in a case of unnatural offence. The man was identified as Deva Ram.

According to the police, the prisoner ha constant unbearable stomach pain on Friday. After which he was rushed to a hospital, leading to the discovery.

The police said that on Friday morning, Deva Ram, who is lodged in Jodhpur central jail for the last 18-months, started suffering unbearable pain. When asked about the cause, he confessed to have forcefully inserted mobile phones in his rectum. He was immediately rushed to the hospital.

The confession was proven true when the sonography reports showed the phones and headsets wrapped in plastic polythene inside his rectum.

However, Deva Ram is now stable. Once discharged, the jail officials will quiz him to find out who supplied him mobile phones inside the jail.