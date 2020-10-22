Four schools in Kurnool shut after 27 students test COVID positive

Kurnool: Four private schools have been shut by the authorities of the Kurnool district after 27 students from the schools tested positive for COVID-19. The news came to light after health officials conducted tests on 169 children in Srisailam Mandal recently, whose results came back on Monday.

According to a report in The News Minute, 27 students studying in Classes 9-10 in these four private schools have tested positive for Covid-19 after the recent reopening of schools in the state. District Educational Officer (DEO) M Sai Ram told that the students of classes 9 and 10 had been going to the schools to clarify their doubts, after the State government decided to allow the partial resumption of academic activities.

Thirteen of the 27 infected students are from Sunnipenta Dev High School, three each from Srisailamatha and Vishdam Schools and eight from Balasubramanyam School. The district collector G Veerapandian has ordered all the four schools to be shut down for 10 days to undergo sanitization drives.

After the Centre asked state governments to decide on the reopening of schools and colleges in Unlock 5, several states have resumed classes for the higher secondary sections.

In Andhra Pradesh, junior classes are yet to resume, but the senior classes have been started after the long break due to the nationwide lockdown. However, in a recent announcement, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy said that schools will be resuming in the state from November 2.