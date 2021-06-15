Four teenaged girls gang-raped in Tripura, eight youths held

Agartala, June 14 : Eight youths, accused of gang-raping four teenaged girls in western Tripura, were arrested within six hours of the case being registered, police said on Monday.

According to the police, the accused, who were known to the four girls, had invited them for a joy ride on Saturday evening. The girls were taken to a rubber plantation in Ranibazar area and allegedly raped there. The victims subsequently managed to hire an auto rickshaw to return home after the eight accused left the area.

A massive manhunt was launched after the families of the victims registered a case on Sunday and all the accused were apprehended within hours. A local court on Monday sent them to judicial custody.