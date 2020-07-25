Fourteen students from Telangana clear TISS entrance exam

Hyderabad: Fourteen students from Telangana State cleared TISS entrance exam that includes national level exam and personal interview. The examination was conducted by Tata Institute of Social Science (TISS), Mumbai.

Out of these students, thirteen are from Telangana Social Welfare Degree College for Women and one from Tribal Welfare Degree College.

List of students who cleared TISS entrance exam

The students who successfully cleared the examination are as follows:

B Sandhya K Kruthagna Racharla Ravali S Chandu Priya Das B Anusha Ch Vasantha J Divya Jyothi G Vaishnavi B Mounika G Akhila D Navaneetha L Bhavani R Saikeerthana G Srikanth

Courses

Students who are selected will pursue MA in ‘Women studies’, ‘Natural Resources and Governance’, ‘Public Policy and Governance’, ‘Education’, ‘Social Innovation, Entrepreneurship’ and ‘Dalit and Tribal Studies’.

Most of the students belong to poor families. Their parents are tailors, labourers, farmers, beedi makers, etc.

After the success of the students, Dr. RS Praveen Kumar, Secretary of Telangana Social and Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Societies thanked State government Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar and Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod for their support.