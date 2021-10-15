Fourth batch of China-donated COVID vaccines arrives in Iraq

Baghdad: Iraq has received the fourth batch of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government to boost Iraq’s efforts to combat the pandemic.

Charge d’Affaires of Chinese Embassy in Iraq Jian Fangning and Iraqi health officials attended a handover ceremony on Thursday held at Baghdad International Airport, Xinhua news agency reported.

The donation indicates the deep and good friendship between the two countries and their peoples, Jian said during the ceremony, noting that this is another example by the Chinese side to strive to make the COVID-19 vaccine a global public good.

“We believe the vaccines provided by the Chinese side will help the Iraqi side facilitate the vaccination process, build the immune defense system, and eventually conquer the pandemic,” he added.

Meanwhile, Riyadh Abdul-Amir, director of Public Health Department at the Iraqi Ministry of Health, praised China’s solidarity with and support for Iraq since the outbreak of the pandemic, noting that the arrival of this batch of vaccines will enhance Iraq’s capabilities to raise the vaccination rate among Iraqis.

He also hailed China’s great role in supplying the vaccines to other countries and promoting the fair distribution of vaccines around the globe.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health reported on Thursday 2,383 new COVID-19 cases, raising the nationwide caseload to 2,030,498.

Iraq received the first three batches of COVID-19 vaccines donated by the Chinese government in March, April, and August respectively.