Fourth Covid-19 case in Telangana, 1 discharged after treatment

Hyderabad: Another person was tested positive for coronavirus in Hyderabad, taking the number of such cases to four in Telangana. The newly confirmed patient has a travel history to Scotland, the State Health Ministry said on Monday.

“The new patient had symptoms of Covid-19. The government’s medical team at the State-run Hospital collected his samples and sent them to the lab for testing. His samples were tested Covid-19 positive today,” the State Health Ministry said.

The patient is now admitted to a state-run hospital in Hyderabad city and is undergoing treatment.

The first positive coronavirus patient was discharged three days ago. There are now three COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment in the hospital, informed the health ministry.

A total of 114 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Monday, ANI reports.