Fourth edition of Indusfood inaugurated

By News Desk|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 20th March 2021 10:20 pm IST
Indusfood

Greater Noida: Mir Gazanfar Ali Zaki, National Executive Committee Member on behalf of Saudi Indian Business Network (SIBN) attended 4th edition of Indusfood, the South Asia’s Largest Food & Beverage Trade Show. The show started on March 20 and will continue till March 21, 2021 at India Exposition Mart, Greater Noida.


 
The fourth edition of Indusfood witness the participation of over 350 Indian Food & Beverage suppliers from all parts of India across 15 product zones and more than 600 reputed buyers from 60+ countries.

