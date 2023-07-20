Fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successful

The next firing is planned for July 25 between 2 pm and 3 pm, the national space agency headquartered here said.

Bengaluru: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Thursday successfully performed the fourth orbit-raising manoeuvre (Earth-bound perigee firing) of the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft from the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) here.

India celebrates the International Moon Day 2023 by propelling Chandrayaan-3 a step closer to the Moon, it said.

Third orbit-raising maneuver of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successful

The Chandrayaan-3 mission to the Moon was launched on July 14.

“…craft is on way to the Moon. In another few days it will go (the lander will soft-land on the Lunar surface),” ISRO Chairman Somanath S said earlier in the day while delivering the inaugural address to the Space Science Technology & AwaReness Training (START) programme 2023.

“I am sure that you will find something very substantial through this (Chandrayaan-3) mission as far as science is concerned,” he said.

