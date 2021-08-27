Foxconn to hire 2 lakh employees for iPhone 13 production: Report

Beijing: Apple supplier and the world’s biggest contract electronics manufacturer Foxconn is hiring 2 lakh more workers by the end of September to manufacture the new “iPhone 13” lineup.

According to the South China Morning Post, 200,000 additional workers are needed at Foxconn’s iPhone factory in the Chinese city of Zhengzhou, ahead of the expected launch of the iPhone 13 lineup next month.

The general manager of Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant Wang Xue noted that the staffing employees has become the “biggest bottleneck” for the company. He believes that it will be able to hire 200,000 new hires by the end of September “at the current speed of recruitment.”

Zhengzhou facility is the world’s largest iPhone factory it can accommodate as many as 350,000 assembly line workers and manufacture up to 500,000 new iPhones every day.

The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The iPhone 13/Pro models may feature Wi-Fi 6E. The Wi-Fi 6E provides Wi-Fi 6 features and capabilities, including higher performance, lower latency and faster data rates.

The upcoming series would support 25W fast-generation technology. The current generation of iPhones, as well as USB C power adapter, only support 20W of fast charging.