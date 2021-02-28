FPIs invest Rs 25,787 Cr in Indian equities in Feb

New Delhi, Feb 28 : As the Indian equities continued to scale new highs post the Union Budget for FY22, the net foreign portfolio investments (FPI) into the Indian equities in February was Rs 25,787 crore.

The total net FPIs in 2020 now stand at Rs 45,260 crore, as per NSDL data.

Foreign investments have continued to flow in post the Union Budget which announced further liberalisation measures including privatisation of banks and also did not come up with a new tax levy.

So far, in the financial year 2021-22, net FPIs into equities stood at Rs 2.63 lakh crore, the highest ever FPI inflow into the country.

Further, the net foreign institutional investment (FII) during the month was Rs 42,044.46 crore.

The rising foreign investments have also led to the strengthening of the Indian rupee.

However, the recent bond yield surge both in the US and the domestic market have caused a frenzy in among the investors leading to bear run in the stock markets.

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.