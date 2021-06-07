France fines Google $268M for unfair online ads treatment

By Associated Press|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Published: 7th June 2021 6:26 pm IST
Paris: France’s anti-competition watchdog decided Monday to fine Google 220 million euros (USD 268 million) for abusing its dominant position in the online advertising business, an unprecedented move, the body said.

Practices used by Google are particularly serious because they penalise Google’s competitors in certain markets and publishers of mobile sites and applications, the statement by the Competition Authority said.

The authority recalls that a company in a dominant position is subject to a particular responsibility, that of not undermining, the statement said.

Google, based in Mountain View, California, did not dispute the facts and opted to settle, proposing changes, the statement said.

The head of the authority, Isabelle de Silva, said the decision was unprecedented.

(It’s) the first decision in the world to look into complex algorithmic auctions processes through which online display advertising works, she said.

