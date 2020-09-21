France: MPs leave meeting due to presence of woman in hijab

By Rasia Hashmi Published: 21st September 2020 1:50 pm IST
hijab

Paris: Irked by the presence of a student leader wearing a headscarf, right-wing and republican lawmakers walked out of a meeting in France’s parliament.

The meeting was being held in Paris to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and its effects on young people. Meanwhile, some right-wing members of parliament as well as ruling party member Anne-Christine Lang objected on the presence of woman in hijab saying they could not accept that students’ union representative Maryam Pougetoux wearing a headscarf. Then they walked out.

Taking to Twitter, Lang said that she could not digest the presence of a person with a headscarf at a meeting held at the national assembly, “the heart of democracy.”

READ:  IPL 13: Need to bat sensibly in the middle overs, feels SRH's Rashid

The Muslim News quoted the parliamentarian as saying, “As a member of parliament who is a feminist and protector of women’s rights, committed to republican values and secularism, I cannot accept the participation of a person wearing a headscarf to our meeting.”

However, Sandrine Morch, another ruling party member, who chaired the session, termed the lawmakers’ reaction as unnecessary.  She noted that there was no rule preventing people from attending the meeting in religious attire. She refused to allow the fake discussion around the headscarf to shift the focus of the meeting, where the future of the country’s youth was being discussed.

READ:  UP: Wanting son, man rips open pregnant wife's stomach

Pougetoux was appointed as the speaker by the students’ union UNEF in 2018. She also faced criticism then itself, by the then Minister of State for Gender Equality Marlene Schiappa and many other political figures.

Categories
Top StoriesWorld
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Top Stories updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close