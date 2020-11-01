France reports 35,641 new Covid-19 cases

Paris, Nov 1 : Amid an ongoing second Covid-19 wave, France reported 35,641 new coronavirus cases in a 24-hour span, raising the country’s total infection tally to 1,412,709 since the beginning of the pandemic, according to health authorities.

Saturday’s figure was notably lower than Friday’s 49,215 and the daily record of 52,010 reported on October 25, reports Xinhua news agency.

Another 223 people died from the respiratory disease, taking the total fatalities to 36,788.

In addition, a total of 23,036 Covid-19 patients were in the French hospitals for treatment, representing a daily increase of 860.

Among them, 3,452 patients were in intensive care, a daily increase of 75.

On Friday, France returned to a partial national lockdown to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

People in France now can go out only for work, health emergency, essential family needs or short exercise near home.

Non-essential shops, including bars, cafes, gyms and restaurants, are closed.

The French government expects that the one-month lockdown would help cut the single-day increases to 5,000.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.