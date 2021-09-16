France suspends 3,000 healthcare workers for not taking COVID-19 vaccine

Hyderabad: French Health Minister Oliver Veran on Thursday announced the temporary dismissal of around 3,000 healthcare workers on the grounds of not receiving COVID-19 vaccines before the mid-September deadline, which had made inoculation mandatory.

In the last few weeks, protests have erupted across France against the mandatory vaccination of staff in certain sectors, as well as the ÇOVID ‘health pass’. The certificate is required for attendees to prove their viral or vaccinated status for entry into some public venues, such as bars, restaurants and large events.

In an interview with RTL Radio on Thursday, Veran shared that on Wednesday, some 3,000 suspensions were served on staff in health and social care facilities that had not yet entered into the vaccination course against the COVID-19.

Veran remarked that a small number of services, mainly technical ones like scanning and x-ray imaging experienced disruptions for a few hours. However, he insisted that the overall security and quality of care was assured amid the removal of medical personnel.

Furthermore, the health minster pointed out that the dismissed staff accounted only for a small percentage of France’s 2.7 million healthcare employees nationwide.

He also added that a significant number of the personnel have heeded the government’s calls to get vaccinated after realizing that “obligation was a reality.” However, Veran said that a few dozen French nurses so far have handed in their resignation notices.

The dismissals come after Paris set a deadline of September 15 for all caregivers, medical personnel, and firefighters to have received at least one shot of a COVID-19 vaccine or face sanctions, reported RT.com.