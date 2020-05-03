Fratricide at BSF camp: Jawan kills SI before killing self

New Delhi: A jawan allegedly killed his senior, a sub-inspector, before taking his own life in a fratricidal incident at a BSF camp in Rajasthan, officials said.
They said the incident took place at about 6:30 AM at border out post ‘Renuka’ in Sriganganagar district of Rajasthan where a unit of the 125th battalion of the force is deployed.
Head constable Shiv Chander Ram is reported to have shot dead his senior and sub-inspector R P Singh before he killed himself using a service weapon, a senior official of the border guarding force said.
Senior officials are at the incident spot to ascertain the cause of the fratricidal incident, he said.
Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.