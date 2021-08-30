Fraudster delivery agents dupe Flipkart of Rs 9 lakh in Telangana

Their role in Flipkart was to deliver products and were hired by Large Logistics Private Limited. But they used their job as an advantage and allegedly swindled the e-retail company by replacing the goods that were returned by customers with rocks.

According to Huzurabad ACP K Venkat Reddy, the four fraudsters have been identified as Neerla Kalyan, Anagoni Vikas, Knukuntla Anil and Thooti Vinay who are from Saidapur Mandal.

The ACP who spoke to the media on Sunday explained the whole robbery.

“First the four will book goods online under the names of their relatives and friends. After the item reaches the Huzurabad hub, they will register for cancellation stating that the customer returned it. In the meantime, they open the package, steal the original product and replace it with stones, boulders, or tiles of the same weight,” the police official stated.

Suspicious over their behavior, their team leader Naveen filed a complaint with the police. During the probe, the police found that the allegations leveled by Naveen were true.

The police in the investigation also found and seized eight laptops, four cameras, five wrist watches, five mobile phones, four air pods, one wireless charger, one Sony music system, three pairs of Nike shoes and one Road Star Jacket, all branded products worth a total of Rs 9 lakh.