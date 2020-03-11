Free ambulance service of Haneef Chacha

A+ A-

Hyderabad: An elderly person by name Mohamamd Haneef (84) is always ready to help others. He is an Auto driver. His auto works as an ambulance also.

It may be mentioned that ever since 2017 when he started this free service he took many patients to various government and private hospitals.

One of them is Ram Singh who is a tea stall holder at Gachibowli. Last year his 4 month old son Akhilesh Kumar was discharged from the ICU and later he developed various complications. He needed immediate hospitalization. Ram Singh instead of calling an ambulance dialed the number of Haneef who reached the spot within 20 minutes. He took Ram Singh and his son to Niloufer Hospital. After the treatment his son was cured. Ram Singh told that more than the hospital authorities he is grateful to Haneef Chacha who provided free transport.

Muhamad Haneef is a resident of Zohra Nagar in Banjara Hills where he plies Auto for the past 5 decades. He has 6 sons and two daughters.

He says that all his children are settled and his duty is over. Now he wants to do social service for society so that if Allah SWT asks him he should be in a position to respond.

It may be noted that Haneef Chacha had gone to Makkah on a bicycle for performing Hajj. He wants to perform Hajj this year also. He says that he would work for the people so long as he is alive.