Free blood, urine and other test centers to be set up in 19 more T’gana districts

Hyderabad: Telangana Diagnostics labs for pathological tests will be set up in 19 more districts of Telangana by March-end.

These labs shall provide facilities for complete blood testing (CBT), liver and kidney performance tests for free. Citizens can avail free diagnostic services such as X-ray, ECG, MRI, ultrasound, and CT scan.

These labs shall be working on the hub and spoke model.

All government health facilities such as area hospitals, primary health facilities, area hospitals, Basthi clinics, and Primary health centers will perform as spoke.

For availing of these tests, the patients will need the approval of the medical officers of the government health centers.

Blood and Urine samples would be collected on the spoke and would be sent to hubs for testing and the results would be given online to the public which could also be available at the spoke.

This model was launched in Hyderabad in January 2018. Every day, around 6,000 samples are sent to the Institute of Preventive Medicine (IPM) at Narainguda central hub. This hub carried 25 lakh tests for more than 8 lakh patients so far.

A lab of this model has been set up in Siddipet a month ago. The dry run of this model is also running in 10 districts including Karimnagar, Khammam, Gadwal, and Mulugu.

The senior officials of the Health Department informed that apart from Hyderabad, these labs shall also be set up in 19 more districts of the state by the end of this month.

Diagnostic labs shall be helpful in decreasing the financial burden of the state’s citizens.