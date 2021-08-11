Free coaching for NEET: Applications invited from minority candidates

Hyderabad: Prof. S.A. Shukoor, director of CEDM has said that the minority welfare department of Telangana state is going to provide free coaching for NEET 2021 to students belonging to minority communities i.e., Muslim, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, and Parsi.

The coaching will be provided from August 12 to September 9. All intermediate pass students are eligible for the coaching.

Interested minority candidates can avail of the benefit of free coaching for NEET 2021 by registering on the website www.tscedm.com till August 11.

NEET

National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) is an entrance exam for admission into undergraduate medical courses (MBBS) and dental courses (BDS) in government and private medical colleges in India.

This year, NEET will be conducted on September 12.