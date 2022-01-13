Free coaching for NEET, IIT-JEE by MS Education Academy

Hyderabad: MS Education Academy has announced that it is going to provide free coaching for NEET and IIT-JEE to the selected candidates based on their performance in MS-Lateefi 40 entrance test.

Selected candidates will get scholarships worth Rs. 5 lakh each. Along with the coaching for the entrance tests, they will be provided with 10+2 coaching.

Eligibility

The candidates who are going to appear for the SSC examination in 2022 are eligible for the entrance test for the admission into “preparatory course”.

The test is going to be held on January 15, 2022. It will be conducted online. The timing of the test is 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Eligible candidates can register on the website of MS Education Academy (click here).

For any query, the candidates can contact mslateefi40@msinstitutions.com or dial +91 9573519922.

Preparatory course: Free coaching for NEET, IIT-JEE

It is two-year free coaching for IIT-JEE and NEET 2024. During the coaching, the candidates will be taught by All India Rank producing faculties.

The candidates will be taught in A/C classrooms. They will have access to a well-equipped computer lab.

So far, MS produced 1530 medicos, and the educational institution secured one-third of the total MBBS minority seats in Telangana state.

MS students have also performed well in IIT-JEE. The best ranks achieved by the students of the institutions are AIR 92 in IIT Advanced, AIR 36 in IIT Mains, and AIR 9 in UCEED.