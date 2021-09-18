Free coaching for UPSC CSE: Applications invited from minority candidates

Hyderabad: Mohammed Qasim, a senior official of the Minority Welfare Department has said that the Telangana State Minorities Study Circle, Hyderabad is set to organize free coaching for the minorities aspirants who wish to appear in UPSC CSE 2022.

For the coaching program, 33 percent of seats are reserved for women candidates and 5 percent for physically challenged students.

In order to be eligible for the program, the annual income of the candidates’ parents or guardians should not exceed Rs.2 lakhs. The admissions will be based on marks secured in the entrance test.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit application forms on or before the last date i.e., September 18, 2021.

The screening test will be conducted on September 26, 2021, in all the Telangana Minorities Residential Schools located in the headquarters of all the districts.

Minority candidates i.e Muslims, Sikhs, Christians, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis can avail the benefits of the free coaching program.

For further details, candidates can visit the office located at #601, 6th floor, Haj House, Nampally, or contact 040-23240134.