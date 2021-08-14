Free coaching for UPSC CSE: Jamia Millia Islamia RCA invites applications

New Delhi: Jamia Millia Islamia Residential Coaching Academy (RCA) is offering free coaching for UPSC CSE. The applications have been invited from the civil service aspirants.

As per the press release issued by the varsity, women candidates and candidates belonging to SC, ST and minority communities are eligible for the coaching.

The last date for submission of applications is September 6. Candidates will be selected based on written test and interview.

The written test for free coaching for UPSC CSE is scheduled to be held on September 18 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 10 centers across the country, namely, Delhi, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Patna, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Malappuram.

Successful candidates will be invited for the interviews which will be conducted from October 11 to 22. The final results will be declared on October 28.

Selected candidates will be provided hostel facilities. The classes will begin on November 16, 2021.

UPSC Civil services exam

UPSC conducts civil services exam annually in three stages prelims, main, and interview to select officers for the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.

Lakhs of aspirants take the examination every year to be part of the country’s coveted civil services.

Although, the preliminary examination is qualifying in nature, only a few thousand students qualify it out of lakhs of candidates who appear in the exam.

Those who qualify in the preliminary examination become eligible for the main examination.

The marks obtained in the main examination are considered for ranking the candidates.