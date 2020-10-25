Free Corona vaccine to the poor and health workers: E. Rajender

Hyderabad: Telangana health minister, Etala Rajender announced free coronavirus vaccine to the poor and health workers.

The minister further said that it is the responsibility of the state and central government to provide free vaccination to the poor.

The state chief minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao has implemented several schemes to benefit poor and this free vaccination will also be made available to them, he added.

This will be available in government hospitals and given free to those who come to the hospital.

In first round, it will be given free for all health workers whether in government or private hospitals, followed by the poor and daily wage labourers.

This announcement came after a day BJP’s manifesto in Bihar assembly elections promised free COVID-19 vaccine for all.

Tamil Nadu and Karnataka have already vowed to vaccinate every citizen for free.

The health minister appealled to the people to celebrate the coming festivals safely and assure the social distancing and adhering to COVID-19 guidelines. He said thanks to the steps initiated by the government, the state did not witness a big spike in Covid-19 positive cases after Ganesh Chaturthi.

Source: Siasat News