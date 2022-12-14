Free dialysis program: Telangana completes 50 lakh dialysis sessions

Hyderabad: Telangana’s free dialysis program for chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients has completed 50 lakh dialysis sessions, marking a significant achievement.

To sustain and carry out the program, the Telangana government has spent an astounding Rs. 700 crores.

State health minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday stated, “The free dialysis initiative is chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s dream project. Poor patients are still unable to afford routine dialysis at private hospitals. A lifetime kidney care assistance program from the state government was part of the chief minister’s vision for these patients,” he said.

The Telangana region only had three significant, free, government-run dialysis facilities prior to statehood. The Telangana government has since introduced 82 free dialysis clinics around the state between 2015 and 2022.