Free entry to Taj Mahal, opportunity to see real graves on Urs of Shah Jahan

Agra: The celebration of three days ‘Urs’ of the Fifth Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan started on Wednesday.

The entry to the world fame mausoleum will be free during the Urs. The visitors will get an opportunity to visit the graves of Shah Jahan and his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal in the cellar.

The Urs of Shah Jahan is celebrated every year on 25, 26 and 27 of Rajab (Islamic calendar) which coincides to 10, 11 and 12 March this year.

Normally, the Taj Mahal is closed on Friday. But this time it will remain open during the Urs.

ASI issued instructions for free entry to Taj Mahal

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has issued instructions for allowing free entry to visitors during the Urs celebration. The district authorities have given permission for the Urs on Tuesday.

Last year, the authorities have not given permission for Urs due to coronavirus pandemic.

The main attraction of the visitors is the once-in-a-year opportunity to visit the graves of Mumtaz Mahal and Shah Jahan in the cellar of the mausoleum during the Urs.

Shah Jahan

Shah Jahan who was born on January 5, 1592 built Taj Mahal in the memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal on the bank of Yamuna River in Agra between 1631 and 1648. Taj Mahal is the jewel of Muslim art in India and one of the universally admired masterpieces of the world’s heritage. It is considered as one of the seven wonder of the world.

Shah Jahan was an efficient ruler. Due to his measures in the financial and commercial fields, the period of his rule was a period of stability.

India was not only the richest country in the world during his rule but the richest center of arts, crafts, and architecture.

GDP during Shah Jahan rule

India under the rule of Shah Jahan had the highest GDP in the world which attracted the Europeans especially the Britishers who made a humble representation in the royal court of Shah Jahan to secure trading rights.

Apart from Taj Mahal, Shah Jahan’s other constructions include Red Fort, large sections of Agra Fort, Jama Masjid, the Wazir Khan Mosque, Moti Masjid, Shalimar Gardens, sections of the Lahore Fort, and the Jahangir mausoleum.