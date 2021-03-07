Free-of-charge dialysis hospital at Delhi’s Bangla Sahib

New Delhi, March 8 : A 101-bedded dedicated free-of-charge kidney dialysis centre is up and running at the premises of Gurudwara Bangla Sahib from Sunday onwards.

The Delhi Sikh Gurudwara Management Committee (DSGMC) on Sunday inaugurated the facility, touted as the country’s biggest kidney dialysis hospital.

Established in the gurudwara complex, the Guru Harkishan Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Kidney Dialysis Hospital, has no cash or billing counter to ensure free treatment to the patients admitted there.

In addition to the treatment, the patients along with the attendants will be provided free food during the course of the treatment. The food will be supplied from the gurudwara’s ‘langar’, hospital authorities informed.

Besides, the hospital will soon increase its capacity to 1,000 beds from the current 101 beds. For this and operational expenditure, the committee said it will raise donations from corporate giants, individual donations and also implement government schemes.

“All services are being provided totally free in this most technically advanced hospital. There is no billing or payment counter. The DSGMC will take services from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) of corporate houses and from those who are willing to contribute for such initiatives and various government schemes,” DSGMC president Manjinder Singh Sirsa said.

He added that the hospital is equipped with most technically advanced medical facilities and would function round-the-clock.

For now the hospital will take patients who visit in person. The online registration will be started in a week once the system is in place, the authorities added.

