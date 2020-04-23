‘Free Ration App’ for people affected due to lockdown

Hyderabad: An NGO here has come up with the ‘Free Ration App’ in order to help the needy get free ration across the country.

“We have made an app called Free Ration App to support the people who have been affected due to the lockdown, and are in need of ration. People can download this app from the PlayStore and can request us for ration packs,” Khaled Saifullah, Director and founder of Free Ration App, told ANI.

Saifullah and his team received 13,000 applications through the app, which were sent by the needy people from various States.

“Once people fill in the form in the app, their residence address is asked for, following which a group of NGOs verify whether it is a genuine request or not. If the request is genuine, we will find the nearest grocery merchant in the area and deposit Rs 600 into the merchant’s account and inform the needy person to collect the essentials from the store,” added Saifullah.

They have helped more than 1,500 people in getting ration kits from their nearby grocery merchants. They have the database of 20,000 plus merchants through Google programming from which we will help the needy get the ration kits.

Source: ANI

