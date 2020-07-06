Free Telangana from the clutches of KCR, Owaisi: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Asking the people of Telangana to free the State from the clutches of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy alleged that Telangana had become a pawn in the hands of both families.

The Union minister told this while addressing the Hyderabad-Ranga Reddy districts Jansamvad sabha (virtual rally) from party office in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Mr Reddy further alleged that the state government has failed completely in combating the Covid crisis in the State, especially in Hyderabad.

Accusing the state government of conducting less number of tests he claimed that the State government has been making comments against the Central Government to divert attention of people.

Alleging that Covid-19 was widespread in Hyderabad because the lockdown in old city was not implemented strictly, BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandy Sanjay Kumar asserted that the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has become a puppet in the hands of AIMIM Supremo Asaduddin Owaisi.

Expressing concern over Greater Hyderabad becoming hotbed of Covid cases, Mr Kumar said government was not bothered about public health and not conducting enough tests.

He further accuses Chandrasekhar Rao’s family of grabbing Rs13,000 crore worth lands. The virtual rally was also attended by BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao and party president Dr K Laxman.