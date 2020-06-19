Free testing at Nature Cure; Govt Ayurvedic Medical College

Hyderabad: While the confusion as to when and where should one go for COVID testing remains, the two government hospitals call out free COVID testing without admitting. Nature Cure, Ameerpet; Dr B R K R Govt Ayurvedic Medical College, Erragadda have staring collecting samples for COVID testing from Tuesday.

Almost 2000 citizens have come to these hospitals for free COVID tests. The tests are done between 9 am to 5pm. All those who come for are asked to get their Aadhaar cards. The reports are given after 24 hours.

“The people who are coming for the test are asked have to get their Aadhaar cards and give their proper details along with current on numbers as a note for the further investigation if the person is tested. Meanwhile, none of the tested persons by n ow have been tested,” said Dr Parush, superintendent, Dr BRKR Government Ayurvedic Medical College.